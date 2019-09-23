Sheffield is buzzing with things to do and enjoy

See our pictures for seven ideas to get you started.
1. Bangin' bingo
Enjoy Coco Pops showers, Shania Twain mega mixes and more at the Bongo's Bingo Freshers' Week special on September 27 at the O2 Academy, Sheffield.
2. Art gangsters
Works by contemporary artist Bonnie and Clyde are on show at TVR in Kommune on Angel Street from October 4.
3. I Dave Johns
I Daniel Blake star Dave Johns brings his stand-up comedy show From Byker to the BAFTAs to the Leadmill on October 3.
4. Russell's Respite
Comedian Russell Howard is trying to make sense of the world in his new show Respite at the FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield on September 28
