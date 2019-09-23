DJ Charlie Sloth hosts the first Fire in the Park Festival in the Ponderosa, Sheffield, an all-dayer on Saturday, September 28 dedicated to homegrown rap and grime music.

Sheffield is buzzing with things to do and enjoy

Summer holidays are over and the city is filling up with students, so there’s plenty of activities in Sheffield in the coming week.

By Julia Armstrong
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 24:00 am

See our pictures for seven ideas to get you started.

1. Bangin' bingo

Enjoy Coco Pops showers, Shania Twain mega mixes and more at the Bongo's Bingo Freshers' Week special on September 27 at the O2 Academy, Sheffield.

Photo: credit James Chapman

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Art gangsters

Works by contemporary artist Bonnie and Clyde are on show at TVR in Kommune on Angel Street from October 4.

Photo: .

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. I Dave Johns

I Daniel Blake star Dave Johns brings his stand-up comedy show From Byker to the BAFTAs to the Leadmill on October 3.

Photo: .

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Russell's Respite

Comedian Russell Howard is trying to make sense of the world in his new show Respite at the FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield on September 28

Photo: .

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 2