Sheffield City Hall concert features Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra and virtuoso violinist Natalia Lomeiko

Virtuoso violinist Natalia Lomeiko

The mighty Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra take to the stage to perform a thrilling programme of all-Russian music.

Under the experienced baton of Yuri Botnari, the orchestra will also be joined by award-winning violinist, Natalia Lomeiko.

As the gold medallist at the prestigious Premio Paganini International Violin Competition, Lomeiko’s enthralling performance style is not to be missed.

The virtuoso violinist will be performing Glazunov’s romantic Violin Concerto.

Opening the concert is the uplifting Marche Slave by Tchaikovsky.

Luckily for the audience, the composer features again in the second half with his beguiling Swan Lake Suite.

Glazunov’s Violin Concerto ends the exciting first half of the concert. Ending this brilliant concert is Khachaturian’s iconic Gayane Suite.

Sheffield International Concert Season marketing officer Alex Burns said: “The Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra are one of the top Russian orchestras, who tour regularly around Europe.

“We last welcomed them to City Hall in 2017 and we’re looking forward to having them back on one of the biggest stages in Sheffield.”

All ticket holders are invited to attend a pre-concert talk held by BBC broadcaster Trisha Cooper at 6pm. This informal talk offers a unique look behind the scenes at the professional and private passions of the international artists performing.

Pre-concert talks are free to ticket holders.