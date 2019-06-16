Sheffield City Hall to welcome world-class orchestras

The Hall Orchestra

The venue will welcome some of the finest international orchestras for the new season, starting in September, including the Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra and Orchestre National de Lille.

There will also be a selection of the greatest ensembles the UK has to offer, such as the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra and the City Hall’s resident orchestra, the Hallé.

Top soloists include saxophonist Jess Gillam, baritone Roderick Williams, cellist Kian Soltani and guitarist Miloš Karadaglic.

The musicians will be under the baton of conductors such as Sir Mark Elder, Ben Palmer and Tabita Berglund.

More highlights include a special BBC Discovering Music! concert with the BBC Philharmonic, giving a fascinating interactive insight into Berlioz' intoxicating Symphonie fantastique, and the return of Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus and Black Dyke Band for the festive sing-along City Hall Christmas Concerts.

The new season was given an informal launch before the final concert of the closing season with a special pre-concert performance by a duet who called themselves “two-thirds of the clarinet section” of the Hallé.

Jim Muirhead on piano accompanied principal clarinettist Sergio Castell -Lopez through a programme including excerpts from Moszkowski’s Spanish Dances, Alec Templeton’s Pocket Size Sonatas, Saint-Saëns’ Clarinet Sonata and a Benny Goodman piece.

It was a rare chance to hear two musicians show their talent and knowledge in a different setting and was very entertaining. Encore, please!