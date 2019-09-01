Sheffield concert dates for record label mates Frankie Lee and duo Native Harrow

Singer-songwriter Frankie Lee

The recording takes its name from the small town in which he was born. Frankie claims to have been running from it and to it ever since.

Whilst on his 2015 debut album, American Dreamer, Frankie’s characters seemed set on self-destruction, on Stillwater they seek a path towards redemption by returning home and confronting the past.

Stillwater is a scrapbook of short stories.

Both albums seek to hold a mirror up to the idea of the American Dream, with Stillwater lamenting the decimation of the working class and the effects of unfettered capitalism on communities across the country.

Frankie Lee plays the Dorothy Pax bar in Victoria Quays on Tuesday (September 10).

His Loose record label-mates Native Harrow perform at the same venue two days later.

The Pennsylvania duo have been supporting some of his shows, touring in support of the release of their own new album Happier Now.

The record looks at fear, love, the open road, ill-fated relationships and coping with the state of the world.

Singer-songwriter Devin Tuel is a trained ballerina and classical musician who said she had to change direction to seek artistic freedom.

She is joined by multi-instrumentalist Stephen Harms.

On Friday (September 6) at Abbeydale Picture House, John Reilly & The Smooth Operators perform The Definitive Burt Bacharach Songbook with vocalist Rachel Raynor and a host of well-known Sheffield musicians, including Steve Beighton and Cary Baylis.