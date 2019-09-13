Sheffield date for band Mallory Knox on final tour after split announced

Alternative rock band Mallory Knox, heading to Sheffield on their final tour

The band told fans: “After 10 years, four albums and countless tours it’s time to announce that Mallory Knox has come to the end of the road.

“Unfortunately we’ve reached the point where we feel we’ve taken Mallory as far as we can, both professionally and personally.

“This isn’t an easy decision for us to make, ending something that we started when we were teenagers, but we’re grateful to all of you that have granted us the opportunity of a lifetime.

“We’ve decided that this tour is not only the perfect opportunity to promote what is our final record but also celebrate what has been an incredible decade with you all.

“We never thought we would achieve what we have and we couldn’t be prouder of the music that we’re leaving behind. Let’s go out with a bang, see you on the road.”

Mallory Knox are on tour following the release last month of their self-titled album, which has been released via A Wolf At Your Door.

A new single from it is called White Lies.

The album took shape over five different sessions and 14 months of recording

“We only went in to record four songs initially but then we should have known better that we were going to keep on writing,” said bassist and vocalist Sam Douglas.

“The whole album was a total learning curve in terms of us writing music in a different way than we had before. We could have gone on for another five years and kept saying that we had another one in us.”

However, it was not to be.