Sheffield DJs mix up new business idea to help ailing music industry after Covid-19

Andy H with Public Enemy.

Sound Union is a brand new service created by Sheffield’s Andy H and Sandy Turnbull.

It will provide businesses with royalty free and locally sourced background music allowing them to avoid fees with PRS and PPL which must be paid by any business playing music on their premises to the public, such as pubs and cafes.

The pair have both been prominent fixtures on the local DJ circuit for many years.

Before the pandemic they played behind the decks of some of the city's most popular venues including The Foundry at the University of Sheffield, Soyo bar in the city centre and Tramlines festival, as well as playing overseas events.

But in March 2020 their usually busy diaries became empty as the events industry was put on hiatus dues to the pandemic – and their new business idea was born.

They started to build a library of exclusive music from local artists using their network of contacts and built a streaming platform to distribute it.

Andy said: “There has always been a great community of DJs, musicians and producers in Sheffield, all of whom almost overnight found they were unable to work in the same way they had before.

"We believe we have found a way in which we could all work together and help out some of the many businesses that have been hit hard by the pandemic.”

Initially they plan to offer access for businesses to this service at no cost until 2022, when they plan to introduce a small monthly fee. As the music is all original and royalty free, businesses will not be required to pay any other music licences such as PRS or PPL . They say this will save businesses hundreds of pounds a year in subscription and licensing fees.

Sandy Turnbull said: ‘This service will enable Sheffield businesses to both help the local music industry and save on running costs. We have tailored the music to be suitable for anywhere that needs background music and we have drawn on the talents of some of the best musicians the city has to offer.’