Sheffield Greystones dates for musicians Kathryn Williams and Toby Walker

Since then she’s brought out 14 albums and worked on several side projects with other artists, and has now released a box set called Anthology.

It features unheard tracks and demos from recording sessions across 10 of Kathryn’s solo albums.

One of her most intriguing projects is the 2015 album Hypoxia, based on Sylvia Plath’s iconic novel, The Bell Jar.

Her literary inspirations continued in her 14th album. A collaboration with author Laura Barnett, featuring songs based on Laura's second novel, Greatest Hits, was released in 2017.

In 2016, there were more collaborations when Kathryn released her first full- length jazz project with Anthony Kerr, Resonator, and went on tour supporting folk-rock performer Scott Matthews, as well as contributing vocals to the musical Fancy Pants written by Squeeze's Chris Difford and Boo Hewerdine.

She continues to listen and learn from others and retain that sense of adventure that sets her work apart.

Kathryn Williams appears at The Greystones on Thursday, September 19.

One of America’s leading blues and roots music guitarists is also appearing at The Greystones as part of a British tour.

Toby Walker is a fingerstyle guitar virtuoso and songwriter known for exceptional musicianship and entertaining performances.

He will be playing in Sheffield on Tuesday 17th.

Toby said: “It’s been a few years since I’ve been back to the British Isles and boy oh boy, I’m sure looking forward to this upcoming tour.

“I know I’ll be meeting some new faces, as well as seeing a lot of my old friends. So, come on down and we’ll all have some fun!”

Toby, who has toured the globe many times, blends blues, ragtime, country, bluegrass, rock and old-time jazz into his own unique style, wowing the public, the critics and his peers alike and he is also an acclaimed guitar instructor too.

Toby’s passion for traditional American music drove him to leave an apartment crammed full of recordings, books and instruments for the Mississippi Delta, Virginia and the Carolinas where he tracked down some of the more obscure - but immensely talented - music makers of an earlier era.

He learned directly from Eugene Powell, James ‘Son’ Thomas, Etta Baker, and R L Burnside, among others.

Muddy Waters’ guitarist Steady Rollin’ Bob Margolin said: “As a blues guitar player, I am stunned and in awe of Toby Walker's pickin'!”

Toby has released eight instructional guitar DVDs for the world- famous company Homespun Tapes which have received rave reviews.

Also performing at the gig at The Greystones is support act John Gregory (AKA Blue John).

John is a finger-picking guitarist and singer from the Isle of Man whose music promotion business Blue John Media has organised the tour.

He has opened for leading blues musicians including the Fabulous Thunderbirds, Ari Eisinger, Joe Filisko and Eric Noden and Michael Messer.