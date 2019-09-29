Sheffield Greystones pub music date for singer Christine Collister and guitarist Michael Fix

Singer Christine Collister and guitarist Michael Fix, who are appearing together at The Greystones, Sheffield

Their previous appearance was not only a reminder of Collister’s exceptional singing, but also introduced (for many) a remarkably versatile guitarist.

Together it made for a hugely entertaining show and there is no reason to expect anything different on their return on Wednesday, October 9.

The duo dip freely into other people’s classics. The last performance featured songs from the album Shadows and Light – the likes of The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face, Springsteen’s I’m On Fire and even Ave Maria.

On this occasion, there is a new album, North & South, to highlight with the prospect of versions of River Deep Mountain High, Nick Kershaw’s Wouldn’t It Be Good and the Moody Blues’ Forever Autumn.

Familiar stuff, but it would be wrong to write off the approach as middle of the road. Collister is far too expressive a singer and Fix too impressive a guitarist to deliver anything so bland.

They first met in 2014 as guest tutors at an event in Australia.

For Collister, born and raised in the Isle of Man, it was another stage in a career that now extends to 36 years. She first came to notice in South Yorkshire, playing folk clubs with guitarist and singer Clive Gregson.

They were both members of the Richard Thompson Band for a time. In addition to her extensive solo career, in recent times Collister has been part of all-female singing group Daphne’s Flight and has been touring with Dave Kelly, formerly of the Blues Band.

Her style flits effortlessly between rock, pop, country, folk, jazz, blues and classical, and she has built up her own collection of songs, written by herself or with others.

Michael Fix is a wonderfully gifted musician to complement that magnificent voice.