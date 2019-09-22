Sheffield Leadmill date for pop band The Leisure Society

Band The Leisure Society play the Leadmill in Sheffield

There's a poignant story to the album.

During the promotion of the chamber pop band’s previous LP, The Fine Art of Hanging On, Nick and the band's flautist Helen Whitaker went through a long process of separation, ultimately resulting in Nick moving out of their Brighton home.

This displacement set the tone for the next 18 months, as Nick moved from one temporary accommodation to the next, writing and recording demos constantly as he came to terms with the break up.

Those demos eventually became the foundation of the double album.

The album was recorded in rented and borrowed houses in the Peak District, the Cotswolds and a medieval mansion in Richelieu, France.

The band also sneaked into London venue Union Chapel late at night to capture strings and choral sections for the record.

It features the likes of Brian Eno and poet Liz Berry and was mixed by Gareth Jones - known for his work with Grizzly Bear, Nick Cave and These New Puritans – and Paul Gregory (Lanterns On The Lake).(Sept 28) as part of a European tour following the release of single Nomad Hat.

Frontman Johnny Brown said: “ We’re not just in a rock ‘n’ roll, punk box. I write a range of songs.

“This time, more of my poetry will come out which focuses on things that matter, a commentary on what’s going on in the world.