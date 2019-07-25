Sheffield links with London for OneFest 2019 - here's the details

John McClure of Reverend and the Makers

This festival sets out to tackle the issues that face emerging talent as a result of the north/south divide.

OneFest Sheffield and OneFest London take place on September 14 and 21, at the Leadmill and EartH respectively.

Curated by Mercury Prize nominee and superstar of British jazz , Shabaka Hutchings, OneFest combines an inspired daytime training programme, a dedicated talent search, daytime workshops, and an exciting series of special one-off evening concerts.

It brings together a cohort of seven young people, who will learn as they help to provide a unique platform for young music industry talent, in a bid to overcome many hurdles they face.

As one of the original social conscience music festivals, OneFest returns after a year’s hiatus.

This year it aims to highlight issues that young people face in getting in to the industry at grassroots level, be it access to funding, mental health, or gender equality, along with the ‘north-south divide’.

Highlights include:

Training over four days for a cohort of seven young people, chosen by Higher Rhythm in Doncaster, who will get the chance to perform, speak and work as production staff at both the OneFest events.

A nationwide talent search, with showcasing for the best grassroots musical talent, through a ‘callout’ for artists and bands starting on August 26 (via Music Glue).

Final selections will be made by Shabaka Hutchings, along with the OneFest cohort. All selected acts will perform across both festivals.

Panels and workshops include The North South Divide ‘Bridging the Gap’, Shabaka Workshop and Q+A, Start Ups, business and funding workshop, Mental Health ‘Let’s Keep the Conversation Going’, ‘In Conversation with…’ and Female entrepreneurs in the industry, with speakers John McClure of Reverend and the Makers, Grant Hutchison of Frightened Rabbit and others.

Up and coming talent performs in the evening, with names including Maisha, Nat Birchall, Tom Skinner, Tom Herbert, Dave Okamu and Byron Wallen, and more.

Shabaka Hutchings said: “Alongside the day and evening programming, the festival will form a basis of long term, intensive training for young individuals as well as open doors for emerging bands to compete for a slot during the events.

“It’s incredibly important to me that the festival takes place in both the North and South, again breaking those unnecessary boundaries that have evolved within the music industry.”

Sandra Bhatia, OneFest founder and director added “We are delighted to take OneFest to the road for an even more ambitious programme that will shine a light on the disadvantaged community of emerging artists in the North and South.

“The North and South divide still exists and London is still a stronghold of the music community.