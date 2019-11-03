Sheffield live date for Peak District folk star Bella Hardy

The tour includes a visit to The Greystones on Sunday (November 10).

She is touring with guitarist Sam Carter and pianist and sometime co-writer Tom Gibbs.

The 2014 BBC Folk Singer of the Year found her first home in folk music through a childhood love for ballad books.

A self-taught ‘fiddle singer’, she began performing at festivals from the age of 13.

Her debut album Night Visiting established Bella’s reputation as a talented songwriter when her first original composition Three Black Feathers earned a BBC Folk Award nomination.

She has ranged from home to further afield in finding inspiration for her work.

The Dark Peak & The White featured Derbyshire ballads, whereas ancient Chinese poetry formed the basis of of Eternal Spring.

That album of songs and poetry was recorded in China she was the British Council’s Musician in Residence in Yunnan Province.

Her themes of displacement and home, lost and found love, heartache and joy, are married with the acclaimed voice that won her the coveted BBC award.

Bella’s output has been prolific, recording nine records in the space of just 10 years.

Postcards & Pocketbooks is a double CD of her most highly-treasured works, with remastered recordings of classic material and two new tracks, Tequila Moon and Sheep Crook & Black Dog.