Sheffield live date for pop star Will Young

Will Young, who is appearing in concert in Sheffield

The star who shot to fame after winning the first season of TV talent show Pop Idol has stuck around and built a huge fan base.

He has recently released a lyrics video for Ground Running, the third track to be lifted from Lexicon as a single.

This is Will's seventh album to chart at either No.1 or No.2, this one narrowly missing out on the top spot after holding the No.1 midweek chart all week against UK album juggernaut Lewis Capaldi.

It was named as No.1 Independent Album, a big statement for an artist who has now found his new home on an independent label, Cooking Vinyl.

It was created partly by reuniting with the team behind his 2011 album Echoes, including producers and songwriters Richard X, Jim Eliot and Mima Stilwell, and also by teaming up with the likes of Eg White (Adele, Florence + The Machine), amazing new talent Boy Matthews (ZAYN, Duke Dumont), Danny Shah (David Guetta, Kylie Minogue) and Tom Walker.

The 40-year old South Londoner has also been working as an active and vocal campaigner for the LGBTQ movement.

His activities include the promotion of all-inclusive children’s books on Cbeebies and bringing out the second season of his popular LGBT podcast Homo Sapiens that he co-presents with filmmaker and friend Chris Sweeney.

Will’s support act is Asher Knight, a 21-year-old singer-songwriter from Bradford. He discovered his passion for music and singing aged 15, having suﬀered from low self-esteem and bullying at school.