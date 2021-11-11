Sheffield music festival returns after a year with tickets just £5

The music festival showcases emerging talent including Sheffield Music Academy

The event takes place at St Andrew’s Church on Psalter Lane and is called the St Andrew’s Festival. It will be the seventh time that it has taken place and it runs until Sunday November 21.

Ray Kohn, organiser, said: “We wanted to get the festival back this year really because everybody wants to help the performers get back out there as much as possible – they have lost 90 per cent of their income during the pandemic as they haven’t been able to play as the venues have been shut.

"We always want to showcase emerging new talent in Sheffield and the surrounding areas.

"We have got a good reputation which means other people do want to come, we’ve had some world class performers, but we insist that the tickets are £5 because we want it to be a community event.”

On Saturday November 13 the artists taking part include Hannah Thompson-Smith on violin and Timothy Uglow on piano.

Hannah enjoys playing a wide range of musical styles and accompanied Aled Jones on the BBC Christmas Carol special in 2020.

Timothy Uglow has performed internationally and his work has been heard on all UK classical radio stations.

The concerts on Sunday November 14 include Anthony Brown on saxophone and Lee Nicholson on the piano.

They will perform a mixture of British, French, Russian and American music, including a world premiere performance of Far Cry by local composer George Nicholson.

On Tuesday November 20, a group of Sheffield-based jazz musicians - Hannah Brady (alto saxophone), Henrik Linneman (flutes), Graham Jones (double bass) and Jude Sacker (piano) will be playing some favourite standards as well as their own compositions.

Sheffield’s finest young soloists are set to perform on Friday November 19 when Sheffield Music Academy take to the stage.

The following day a Memorial Concert for Steve Dumpleton with the Black Velvet clarinet quartet takes place, and the final day of the festival will culminate with the Villiers String Quartet: music by British composers & Mozart.