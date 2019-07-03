Sheffield music for mindfulness concert by pianist Peter Fagerlind

Sheffield-based pianist Peter Fagerlind

Peter, who is a classical concert pianist and a trustee of music organisation Classical Sheffield, is a great fan of music as a means of becoming present in the moment.

He said: “Mindfulness and meditation has become a lot more mainstream than it was 30 years ago.

Peter Fagerlind's drag alter ego, Petals Petrovsky

“I thought I would do a specially-curated concert based on being in the moment and present.

“The music is relaxing and spiritually flavoured.”

The programme at St Andrew's United Reformed Church on Upper Hanover Street includes Bach, Beethoven, Satie and Mozart ,as well as contemporary composers such as Einaudi.

One modern piece, The River Flows In You, by South Korean-British composer Yiruma, became hugely well known when it featured in the Twilight saga of vampire films.

There are more movie connections with Craig Armstrong’s Glasgow Love Theme from the film Love Actually and Cecil Bolton’s arrangement of Stanley Myers’ Cavatina from The Deer Hunter.

A 20th-century piece, popular 1950s song Ebb Tide by Robert Maxwell and lyricist Carl Sigman, is performed in an arrangement by George Shearing.

Peter said: “It’s a one-hour and very relaxing concert on a Friday evening. When people have finished work, they could come at 6.30pm and pay on the door.”

Sounds like a perfect start to the weekend.

An Australian, Peter moved to Sheffield in 2000 to live with his now husband, Michael.

They campaigned for the right to equality for same-sex marriage.

Mindfulness has helped him get through some tough times.

“It was very, very difficult. For the first four or five years here I wasn’t allowed to work or do any volunteer work.

“I used to play piano in Bukowski’s bar on London Road. They used to give me a free meal and a pint of beer.

“They were great days when I was allowed to work. I was able to do a lot more things.

“I’m now a full-time carer to my husband, who has had some major health problems. He has had three strokes and has major back pain.”

Peter added: “I have found Sheffield to be a very lovely city in many respects.

“I grew up in Sydney, which has become very big, and it is hard to make a break there, especially with music.

“Because Sheffield is a large city but a very friendly and supportive city, I’ve found it’s been easier for me to do my own thing with my music.”

He plays private concerts and for weddings and other celebrations.

Tickets for tomorrow’s concert are only available on the door. Doors open 6.30pm with a suggested donation of £7 and entry is free for under-18s. The hour-long concert starts at 7pm.

You can see quite a different side to Peter next weekend.

His alter ego, Petals Petrovsky, is doing a drag show at the Dorothy Pax pub at Victoria Quays on Sunday, July 14 from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.