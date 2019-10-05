Sheffield pop act Self Esteem celebrates city on video and live dates

Sheffield's Self Esteem (Rebecca Lucy Taylor) is performing at Abbeydale Picture House

Self Esteem is the experimental pop project of Rebecca Lucy Taylor.

Her latest music video In Time, directed by Sam Taylor, showcases Rebecca dancing through her home city accompanied by a purple-clad entourage.

It is the latest single to be taken from her debut album, Compliments Please.

Rebecca said: “This song was the last I had written for the album. I thought I was spent and then suddenly from nowhere this came.

“When it came to making the video all I could think to do was shoot me dancing through my home town. Every time I am under the wave badly I come home, sleep in my childhood bed, power walk over the pit top listening to Katy Perry.

“This system has literally saved my life at times and my poor parents can’t move anywhere else more exotic because what the f*** would I do, right?!

“I wanted to nod to the ending of Fleabag as an Easter egg to my fellow f***-ups who felt so deeply and intensely SEEN by that show.

“Life is a slog but you can manage - it’s okay, you’ll be fine, step right left baby in time! (And have 8 insane dancers to play with).”

Self Esteem has been performing all across the UK this summer with shows at Glastonbury, All Points East and Latitude festivals to name a few, as well as support slots with Florence and the Machine.

She plays Picture House Social, Sheffield on October 14 and 15 as part of a headline tour coming this month. Tickets: www.alttickets.com

Rebecca said that she has has revelled in unleashing a version of herself with no compromises as Self Esteem.