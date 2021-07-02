Sheffield singer needs city vote for his bid to win Now That's Entertainment talent show

Jack Marshall-Over.

Now That’s Entertainment is the Amazon Prime show, now in its fourth season, which sees contestants submit their performances online before the public vote and decide which acts they think are the best entertainers.

The lucky contestants who get the most votes go before a panel of judges who then pick who will get through to the live shows, with the finals being screened live on Amazon Prime in December.

Judging and mentoring successful singing entrants in the final stages will be X-Factor winner Sam Bailey.

Jack got through to the voting stage of the show after submitting footage of him performing showstopper Defying Gravity - from the hit Broadway and West End show Wicked - at the recent Roundabout Musical Theatre Drive-In, which was held at Meadowhall.

“The song went down so well as the Drive-In that I thought I’d may as well submit it to the show,” said Jack.

“I’m so pleased to have got through the first stage but now I really do need people to start voting because this is the opportunity of a lifetime and I’d love to be representing Sheffield at the finals.”

Jack’s video can be seen by visiting http://youtube.com/watch?v=HdPQZJapxPg