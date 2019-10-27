Sheffield sparkles with fireworks night events

The ever-popular After Dark Event at Don Valley Bowl

There’s loads more events ideas here to choose from, from comedy to relaxing music.

After Dark returns to Don Valley Bowl for its 24th year on Bonfire Night, hosted by Hallam FM DJ Big John, featuring fireworks, a bonfire, funfair and entertainment

Illuminate the Gardens at Sheffield Botanical Gardens from November 1-3 features fireworks, laser displays and family entertainment.

Chatsworth has themed its firework nights on November 2 and 3 to celebrate 50 years since the moon landings, with NASA stilt walkers and appearances by space characters

Comedian, actor and musician Nick Helm brings his new stand-up show Phoenix from the Flames to the Leadmill on November 7.

Singer-songwriter James Morrison tours to Sheffield City Hall on Saturday, November 2 to promote new album, You're Stronger Than You Know

Sheffield-based musician Peter Fagerlind presents a relaxing hour of Piano for Mindfulness at St Andrew's United Reformed Church, Upper Hanover Street at 7pm on Friday, November 1.