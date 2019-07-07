Sheffield Tramlines Festival pays tribute to late director Sarah Nulty

Nile Rodgers at Glastonbury 2017

Tramlines, which takes place at Hillsborough Park next weekend (July 19-21), is making another tribute with the return of the backstage Nulty’s Bar to the site.

New ‘BeMoreNulty’ merchandise, designed by Sheffield artist Tom J Newell with a rainbow-coloured theme, will go on sale.

It proved hugely popular at last year’s event as music fans and bands alike sought to pay tribute to the festival’s co-founder, who died aged 36 after a short battle with cancer.

A hash tag using the logo also trended on social media.

All profits from the merchandise will go to Cavendish Cancer Care and Weston Park Cancer Charity who provided vital care and support for Sarah and her family during her illness.

Sales last year resulted in £30,000 being raised for the two charities.

Tramlines’ current festival organiser Danielle Gigg said: “Sarah was the driving force behind the festival, so it felt completely fitting to rename the main stage in her honour and as a memorial for everything she's done for us.

“We will continue to raise money for Weston Park Cancer Charity and Cavendish Cancer Care who both helped her so much.”

Since her death, Sarah has posthumously received several awards. A memorial plaque was also unveiled on the original site of the Tramlines’ main stage on Devonshire Green in Sheffield city centre.

Tramlines 2019 takes place across four stages of music and comedy, features family-friendly area Into The Trees and has the new addition of Speakers’ Corner.

The line-up includes more than 70 acts and big names on the main stage include Friday headliners Two Door Cinema Club, Saturday main act Courteeners, and the finale from Nile Rodgers & Chic.

Other big stars appearing on Nulty’s Main Stage this year include Manic Street Preachers, Johnny Marr, Rag ‘N’ Bone Man, Happy Mondays, Reverend and The Makers, Miles Kane, Circa Waves, Lewis Capaldi, Sleeper and Sea Girls.

T’Other Stage headliners on Saturday and Sunday are Annie Mac and Doves.

The line-up also features Tom Grennan, Jade Bird, Becky Hill, Georgia, Another Sky, Peter Hook & The Light and The Rifles.

The Leadmill Live stage headliners each night are The Futureheads on Friday, Shame on Saturday and Drenge on Sunday.

Leading off the Library Stage are Red Rum Club on Friday, The Japanese House on Saturday and Yonaka on Sunday.

Comedy stars performing on The Leadmill Comedy Stage include Phil Jupitus, Reginald D Hunter and Shappi Khorsandi.

The Speakers’ Corner spoken word stage, curated by Sheffield rapper and city poet laureate Otis Mensah, also features Birdspeed, looms, LA Salami and Vanessa Kisuule.

For more information, go online at www.tramlines.org.uk and follow the event on social media platforms.