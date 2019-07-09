Sheffield tribute to city soul singer Delsena

Tribute to Sheffield soul singer Demlsena, who recently died

Sheffield musicians were left in shock when news broke of the death of Delsena Walrond, known simply as Delsena, a few weeks ago.

The artist found major success in the States, working with her brother and music producer Rayon.

Delsena spent two years touring the country before ill health forced her to put her career on hold, although she continued to have success through her passion for songwriting

Her single Trippin’ reached number two in the US dance charts and 39 in the British singles charts.

In more recent years she had returned to performing and had become a popular resident artist at Leopold Square venue Cubana.

She had also written a book about her life, Singing in the Pain, and was also working on a book project starring her son Nile.

Adrian Bagnoli, Cubana co-owner, said: “The death of Delsena has been an incredible shock to all of us – she was not only an amazing artist but also a lovely, caring person and I’ve been inundated with fellow musicians wanting to do something to celebrate her life and raise funds.

“Proceeds from the event will go towards the future care of her son Nile, who suffers from cerebral palsy and needs round-the-clock care.”

The Delsena tribute evening takes place at Cubana next Monday, July 15, from 8pm in the downstairs lounge bar.

It is being co-ordinated by Shaun Ward, former bass player of Simply Red, and music producer Chris Hague.

The line-up includes Jack T Harper, Steve Beighton and Joel White plus many others.

