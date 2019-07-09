Sheffield young musicians rock out at Yellow Arch Studios

Rehearsals for the new Clifford All Saints Community Orchestra in Sheffield

Five bands featuring children aged under 11 years will be playing at Sheffield’s Yellow Arch Studios in Neepsend on Wednesday (July 17).

The bands, made up of more than 30 children from schools in Chesterfield, Worksop and Doncaster, will be playing current hits such as George Ezra’s Budapest and classic rock songs including We Will Rock You by Queen at the concert.

The audience will be filled with their families and friends.

Organisers say this is the first time an event exclusively showcasing the music of children under 11 has been held at the studios.

The bands all take part in Rocksteady Music School, where they learn how to play together in a band. The focus is on empowering all children to play music they love.

The schools involved are Redlands Primary and Nursery School in Worksop, Holmgate Primary School, Chesterfield, Arksey Primary School, Doncaster and Tupton Primary School in Chesterfield.

Another group of young musicians are looking forward to rehearsing with Endcliffe Orchestra at St Andrew’s Church on Psalter Lane on July 15.

Clifford All Saints Community Orchestra are playing the Hall of the Mountain King and Night on the Bare Mountain.

Parents and carers are invited to see the rehearsal.

Orchestra member Ann Blair said: “It is a great opportunity for our orchestra members to be part of something really special and to see a full orchestra in action.”

The orchestra is looking for more adult players and older young people to take the lead in the different sections and support the younger players.

They are also still looking for a volunteer who can mend clarinets.