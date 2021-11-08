Sheffield’s king of swing celebrates its ten year milestone

Sheffield-based the Big Swing was first launched in 2011 and has gone on to create a massive social scene based around DJs, dance lessons and live acts.

The free weekly event takes place at Leopold Square’s Cubana venue and next week there’s an extra special one – the event’s tenth birthday.

Three of the Big Swing’s most popular acts – Nicola Farnon, Ryan Taylor and Louis Louis Louis - are set to headline on Wednesday, November 10th.

Louis Louis Louis.

Big Swing’s Tim Walker said: ““We try to capture the spirit of live swing music and dancing together in a social setting, to still be here 10 years on must mean we're doing something right. I'm hugely grateful to have such talented musicians and dancers invested in what we do."

The Big Swing’s tenth birthday events starts at 7pm.

Cubana's Adrian Bagnoli said: "It has been an honour to accommodate such a respected and established night as The Big Swing. It has fitted perfectly with our ethos and our support for live music and dance and it has become a cornerstone of our midweek entertainment at Cubana."

Another extra special Big Swing happens two weeks later on Wednesday, November 24th with the return of the Sheffield University Big Band.