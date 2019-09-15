Showcase for Sheffield record label Blang

The band Sheepy, who appear at Record Junkee, Sheffield as part of a Blang record label showcase

The indie label is taking over venue Record Junkee on September 24 for a headline set from Sheepy, plus support from French riot grrrls band Les Becasses.

Blang say: “Currently something of a best-kept secret, Liverpool’s Sheepy infuse their sticky bubblegum punk with sweet Kinks-style 60s melodies and wonderfully messy wig-out sonic thrills.

“Comprising of Luke Jones (vox/guitar), Ollie Phillips (drums), Katy McGrath (bass) and Villy Raze (guitar), the quartet have received national radio play and acclaim from the likes of 6Music’s Steve Lamacq, Tom Robinson & Gideon Coe; plus Frank Skinner and Dave Gorman.

“Currently recording their third album for Blang Records, this is an unmissable first opportunity to hear their exhilarating new material ahead of the flock.”

Sometimes a pun is just too good to resist.

They continue: “Support comes from fiery French favourites Les Becasses.

“Made up of Parisiennes Marion (vox.guitar), Christophe (bass) and Aurelie (drums), the trio play high velocity power-pop/riot grrrl songs that definitively all clock in at under three minutes.

“Fresh from France's super-cool underground circuit, rumour of the three-piece is breaking out across the Channel and the band will perform in Sheffield as part of their very first UK tour.”

Record Junkee is on Earl Street, off The Moor.

Book tickets online from www.skiddle.com and find out more about the label on www.blangrecords.com