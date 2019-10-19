A Spanish flavour to Flanders Symphony Orchestra's concert in Sheffield featuring guitarist Milos Karadaglic

Internationally-acclaimed guitarist Milos Karadaglic is appearing with the Flanders Symphony Orchestra in Sheffield City Hall

After a stunning Russian concert we now look forward to a Spanish-inspired programme from Flanders Symphony Orchestra.

Under the baton of the electrifying talent of José Luis Gomez, the FSO are also joined by rising guitar superstar Miloš Karadaglić.

Hailed as “Classical Music’s Guitar Hero” by BBC Music Magazine and “The King of Aranjuez” by The Sunday Times, Miloš Karadaglić will be performing Rodrigo’s iconic ‘Concierto de Aranjuez’ and Villa-Lobos’ ‘Preludes for Solo Guitar’.

Opening this exciting concert will be Rossini’s sparkling overture to his opera The Barber of Seville. Miloš will then join the orchestra to perform Rodrigo’s ever-loved ‘Concierto de Aranjuez’.

After the break Miloš will return to the stage to no doubt wow Sheffield audiences with a solo performance of Villa-Lobos’ ‘Preludes for Solo Guitar’.

Ending this Spanish-inspired programme will be both of Bizet’s sunny suites from Carmen.

Composed of highly committed and passionate musicians, and led by renowned conductors, the Flanders Symphony Orchestra both performs and creates new compositions as well as electrifying renditions of the main symphonic repertoire from the classical period onwards.

The orchestra was founded in 1960 by engineer Dirk Varendonck, also the orchestra’s first conductor.

The orchestra finally adopted its current name in the mid-1990s upon the arrival of the orchestra’s manager, Dirk Coutigny.

All ticket holders are invited to attend a pre-concert talk held by BBC broadcaster Trisha Cooper at 6pm.

This informal talk offers a unique look behind the scenes at the professional and private passions of the international artists performing throughout the season.

Pre-concert talks are free to ticket holders, and take place in the Oval Hall before each concert.

*Sheffield soprano Ella Taylor joins the Ligeti Quartet on Thursday, October 24 at Firth Hall for a concert that looks at communication - both human and and canine.

The topics explored in the music range from hidden romantic messages to the mysteries of metacommunication and the hauntingly beautiful howling of dogs.

Works from Patricia Alessandrini and Alban Berg accompany a brand new commission by Robin Haigh and his full- length quartet expanding on his Samoyeds (Centre for New Music at Sheffield, 2018) which was based on a YouTube video of a pack of dogs imitating a siren.

Ella Taylor is a soprano with a passion for performing contemporary music and works by women and gender non-conforming artists.

They are currently a Young Artist with the National Opera Studio, as well as a graduate of the Royal Academy of Music, where they gained distinction in MA p erformance, a DipRAM for an outstanding final recital and the Charles Norman Prize.