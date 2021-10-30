Swedish rock band return to Sheffield on UK tour

Baskery will perform at The Greystones on November 4 at 8.30pm.

Baskery, comprised of three sisters, Greta, Stella and Sunniva Bondesson, is a Swedish alternative rock band with strong American country and blues influences.

The band is currently undertaking a month-long UK tour and will be stopping off for a performance at The Greystones in Sheffield on November 4.

Baskery has first came to the UK in 2008 when they supported folk singer Seth Lakeman, and have performed at The Greystones twice before.

The band supported Robbie Williams on his Let Me Entertain You Tour in 2015.

Sunniva, who plays acoustic and electric guitar, the cello, and provides vocals, said: “We are really thrilled about Sheffield, we love it. It is such a beautiful place, it reminds me a little bit of LA because of the way it’s tucked into the mountains. Sheffield is always lively.

"We are playing some new tracks from our EP we released last year and two new songs we released this year. Our new material has been well received. We are also playing our classics that people want to hear.

"We have been on the road all the time. Because our father is a musician as kids we came along on his tours and got addicted to being on the road and performing.

The band moved to the US in 2014, opened for Robbie Williams on his Let Me Entertain You Tour the following year, and toured the US and Europe up until the pandemic hit.

Baskery are set to perform at Glastonbury next year.

Sunniva added: “We had a little break over the pandemic to focus on song writing, when we started touring again we knew that this is what we love doing. When you are on the road you don’t have to think about anything.

“We have a rock sound but there are a lot of harmonies and influences from US folk, people who love country and blues come to our shows. We are quite versatile and we do a lot of a cappella tracks. It is the full musical experience, a lot of energy.

Baskery will perform at Glastonbury next year and other festivals are in the works but cannot yet be announced. The sisters plan to make their next album in the UK.