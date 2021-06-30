The best pubs in Sheffield to watch England take on Ukraine at the Euro 2020 quarter-final

Fans celebrate at The Common Room as England beat Germany in Euro 2020. Picture: Chris Etchells

As the England squad prepares to take on Ukraine on July 3 for a place in the Euro 2020 semi-finals, reservations at pubs across the city are quickly piling up.

If you were too busy celebrating England’s 2-0 win against Germany on Tuesday, you may be asking, which Sheffield venues are still taking bookings for Saturday?

Here are some of the best pubs and bars in Sheffield where you can still book to see the game.

Beehive – West Street, City Centre

This central pub will be at the heart of the action on July 3. With a great cocktail selection and chilled lagers, there’s something for everyone. You won’t miss a second of the match, as there is a projector screen as several TVs throughout this classic pub.

Book your place here in advance to ensure you get a seat.

Banner Cross Pub – Ecclesall Road

Boasting a 10ft big screen as well as outdoor screens, you’re sure to have a great view of the action. With special deals including four pint pitchers from £15 and two jagerbombs for £6, Banner Cross will generate a lively atmosphere without breaking the bank.

England has faced off against Ukraine just seven times since 2000, with the most recent clash in 2013 ending in a draw.

Blend Kitchen – Ecclesall Road

If you’re looking for somewhere a little more refined, Blend Kitchen is the perfect spot to watch the game and enjoy a smooth craft beer. Serving beers from the local Triple Point Brewery on tap, a strong wine selection, and a variety of spirits, there is a tipple for every tackle. They also serve delicious coffees if you’re seeking a caffeine kick.

The Old Grindstone – Crookes

This sports bar in the centre of Crookes serves a range of cask and keg ales, and if that’s not enough there’s a huge range of bottles and cans too. There are six screens to choose from. Keep your eyes on their Facebook page for information about walk-ins on the day.

Saw Grinders Union – Globe Works, Kelham Island

This trendy sports bar has offered tickets to watch all of the the England matched of the tournament so far, and are expected to post tickets for the Ukraine game soon. For £10 you will have access to watch the game on a big screen in their outdoor area, whilst enjoying one of their famous smashed burgers. Tickets are likely to be posted here, so keep your eyes peeled!