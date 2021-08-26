The Sheffield art gallery sharing memories of food through art

Anne Phipps at her shop All Good Stuff on Arundel Strret. Picture Scott Merrylees

All Good Stuff at Butcher Works in Sheffield city centre is getting involved with Heritage Open Days, hosting exhibitions on the themes of Edible England and Food from Afar, but they need your help.

Anyone with a fond food memory can share their stories, recipes, photographs and artwork with All Good Stuff to be displayed in their gallery shop or online.

Anne Phipps, co-director of All Good Stuff, said: “People use food to connect with their past. One of my memories is when I was between four and 12 picking rhubarb from our rhubarb patch, dipping it in sugar and eating it raw.

The exhibition will look at shared memories of food.

“I hope that people will enjoy the relaxation of creating something and enjoy the connection with the past. We always try to involve people from all walks of life and of any ability."

The project is not just for adults, and All Good Stuff are asking younger foodies to create a dream plate – recreating their favourite foods on a per plate using any materials, from paints to textiles or even dried food.

Anne added: “The dream plate involves children and young people up to 19 year old. It’s really important to get children involved. We have just come through 18 months of awfulness which has been hard for everyone but especially young people. We really want to give all children an opportunity to do something creative.”

If Anne were to create her own dream plate it would include pancakes. She said: “It brings back so many memories of Pancake Day with my mum - I always used to have treacle on my pancakes and it wasn’t until I was older that I realised other people had different things on theirs. But picking just one favourite food is hard.

Edible England and Food from Afar are the two themes of the exhibition.

"We will have some stories about foods that we have on sale in the shop and we are selling locally produced sauces and fair trade and organic foods as well. People can celebrate foraging. There is so much going on in our little corner of the world.

The Food from Afar theme involves the sharing of foods from different countries and cultures. Like Edible England, it involves sharing recipes, artwork and memories.

Anne added: “It celebrates the melting pot of Sheffield. I hope that sharing different cultures helps everybody. Sharing dishes from across the world is great.”

Visit the Facebook page for more details and important deadlines here: https://www.facebook.com/events/343240557458407/?active_tab=.

Artwork connected to food will be displayed in the gallery.