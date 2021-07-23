The Fringe at Tramlines Stage on Devonshire Green presents two days of high-quality music from a talented range of DJs performing live sets throughout the weekend. However, details are yet to be released.

On Saturday, BBC Radio 6 Music presenter Chris Hawkins will be creating a live podcast from the stage on the theme of ‘How to be a DJ’ as well as playing his own set and bringing in a guest DJ.

Sunday’s music will vary from chilled reggae to R’n’B with a headline slot from legendary Sheffield DJ and producer Winston Hazel.

Church - Temple of Fun in the historic Rutland Works has its own Tramlines Fringe programme

The Peace Gardens will concentrate on family entertainment on Saturday and Sunday, with a disco and deckchairs when it’s time to relax.

Keep an eye on www.theoutdoorcity.co.uk/fringeattramlines for updates.

The Dorothy Pax bar at Victoria Quays is hosting Canal-Lines, which is billed as a family-free outdoor event with live acts and food vendors. Entry is free and the line-up, in collaboration with Honey Bees Blues Club, includes The Fargo Railroad Co on Friday night (5-10pm), Henge and We Are Not Devo on Saturday and The Tombstone Buzzards and Blast Lane on Sunday (both days 2-10pm).

Church – Temple of Fun in Rutland Way, Neepsend present their first weekend of music in 18 months, also free entry. True Fiction play on Friday at 9pm, Saturday’s line-up (12.15pm-1am) includes Yarni and Junglist Alliance ft the Ragga Twins, then on Sunday there’s DJs from 4pm-11pm.

Winston Macabre play The Fringe at Tramlines at Devonshire Green in 2019

Factory Floor on Burton Road, Neepsend presents “three takeovers from local Sheffield party-starter” DJs.

FortyThree on Friday night are offering house, disco and tropical numbers, Apricot Ballroom on Saturday are more cosmic, psychedelic funk and soul and Winston Hazel, who’s been filling dancefloors since the 1980s, steps up on Sunday. The shows, running from 8pm-1am, are free but the venue advises booking at www.factoryfloor.bar

RGM Live take over the Frog and Parrot on Division Street on Friday from 5pm-midnight. The line-up includes Pagans S.O.H, Yikes, Sinclair, The Battery Farm and The Velcro Teddybears.

Neck of the Woods move into Hagglers Corner on Queens Road on Friday from 5pm-midnight. They promise “some of the finest cinematic jazz, folk-pop, electronic experimentation, world music and an all round lovely atmosphere! Food is available at the venue courtesy of The Bhaji Shop @ Hagglers Corner, with vegetarian and vegan options available.”

Abattoir Blues get carried through a steaming Frog & Parrot as the Devonshire Street venue is packed with revellers for Tramlines 2015

The line-up includes Goya, Tom Featherstone, Udagan and TLK.

It’s free but donations are being taken on the door for the musicians. Book through the venue, hagglerscorner.co.uk.

The Washington on Devonshire Green has a pre-party on Thursday night and live music all weekend. On Friday (4pm-3m) the bands include Black Mamba Fever and Blackwaters, on Saturday (noon-3am) bands include Cucamaras, Teeff, The Hot Soles, and on Sunday (2pm-3am) the finale includes Minds Idle and Captain Avery & The Cosmic Triceratops of Intergalactic Peace.

Other venues to check out include Crystal Bar, Dina, Bal Fashion, Southbank Warehouse, The Gatsby, The Grind, Hope Works, Meltdown, Picture House Social, Plot 22, Saw Grinders Union, Shakespeares, Sidney + Matilda and Yellow Arch Studios.