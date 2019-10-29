University festival presents nine new shows

Kill the Beast present Director's Cut at the Enable Us festival at the University of Sheffield

Nick Hopwood, head of performance venues at the University of Sheffield and the co-ordinator of the Enable US project, said: “Enable US is back with nine hand-picked shows that will excite and inspire in equal measure. We are especially delighted to welcome back Robert Lloyd Parry, David Bramwell and Lucy Hopkins after their recent sell-out visits.

“The Festival includes the Sheffield debut for multi-award-winning comedy horror troupe, Kill the Beast with their hit new show, Director’s Cut. You can also learn new skills with two extra-special workshops from Lucy Hopkins and Levantes Dance Theatre.”

The festival opens on Monday, November 4, with A Warning to the Curious, more classic MR James’ ghost stories told by candlelight by Robert Lloyd Parry. This is followed next Wednesday, by musician and broadcaster David Bramwell (raised in Doncaster) with his exploration of the odd, the unusual and the out of the ordinary in The Mysterium

There’s comedy horror from Kill the Beast with Director’s Cut, an affectionate parody of Seventies horror movies in which the hapless director of a satanic exploitation film is forced to re-shoot the final scene after the sudden death of his leading lady (Thursday, November 7).

The following night with the hilarious and skilfully idiotic show Secrt Circl award-winning clown Lucy Hopkins takes on the mantle of priestess and shapeshifter in “calling all seekers, trembling spirits and true lunatics to the late-night, interactive ceremony of the present moment we always hoped we’d never need.”

Another hit from last year’s Edinburgh Fringe is In Loyal Company, on Saturday, November 9. Based on the true story of Arthur Robinson’s capture by the Japanese and imprisonment during the Second World War this poignant tale of survival and sacrifice is written and performed by his great-nephew, actor David William Bryan.

On Saturday and Sunday, November 9-10, Lucy Hopkins will run a two-day workshop on The Art of Being an Idiot: Idiot Intensive.

The second part of Enable US takes place from November 20-23 and offers a Gogglebox-inspired opera-musical, The Marriage of Kim K, a synth and electro call-to-action on the effects of global warming, Sentinel, conceived and composed by Richard Evans (who has performed with the likes of St Vitus Dancers, Playing At Trains and James), Women-Wise, from all female dance theatre company Untold and closes with innovative and vintage styled circus-dance show, The Band.

Nick Hopwood, continues, “We’ve also revised our ticket offer to provide more concessions, new multi-buy discounts and the facility to book by telephone as well as online. Included in the ticket price is a free after show ‘In Conversation With’ event, where you can meet the cast and creatives.”

All nine performances take place at the University of Sheffield Drama Studio, just off Glossop Road and around the corner from the Children’s Hospital .