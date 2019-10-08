Woman in Black still as scary as ever

Soon after the Lyceum re-opened TV stars Frank Windsor and Brian Deacon came on tour with The Woman in Black, a spinechiller notorious for scaring the pants of audiences. Still with that reputation the play has made regular returns over the years with little changes to the production apart from the cast.

As director Robin Herford notes in the programme its enduring appeal is its very simplicity and inventive theatricality.

In the hope of exorcising a curse he believes has been cast over him and his family by the spectre of a Woman in Black a solicitor engages a sceptical young actor to re-enact the events that have troubled him for years.Susan Hill’s ghost story has been filmed twice but it works better on stage where so much is left to the imagination.

Rather than opened out it is pared down to a two-hander with Robert Goodale as the solicitor, Arthur Kipps, assuming various characters in his story while Daniel Easton as the actor plays him as a young man re-living his nightmare visit to a remote house on the marshes.