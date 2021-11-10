World renowned pianist to perform at Sheffield concert this weekend

Imogen will perform this Saturday November 13 at 7.30pm at Firth Court, with a second concert the following day featuring a duo by Peter Hill and Benjamin Frith.

Known as one of the greatest concert pianists to have been produced by the UK, Imogen is one of the first performers to be invited to publicly play on the University’s new Steinway Grand Model D piano for the University’s ‘Classics Uncovered’ series.