'On Your Feet' musical will make you want to dance

George Ioannides as Emilio Estefan in 'On Your Feet' the musical.

I will admit, however, that before I saw ‘On Your Feet’ which tells the story of how Gloria met her husband Emilio and rose to stardom with her Cuban-American hits such as ‘Conga’ and ‘1-2-3’, I knew little about her.

Not to completely spoil the show for anyone else who is unaware, the show documents the courtship between the pair, (played by the very likeable Francesca Lara Gordon and George Ioannides), their struggle and then success with their music heard, and then a life changing event that threatens it all.

I love a good romance story, however, this one did have some plot holes. It was all of a sudden mentioned by other characters that the couple had first married and later had a son, with no prior visual representation of this, which left me a little confused at times.

The first act, which mainly focused on their relationship and eventual breakthrough on the music scene, felt a little laboured, while the second act rushed through a pivotal moment.

Having said that, the show was, overall, extremely enjoyable. The dancers were all very energetic and passionate, and they did make you want to join them in their dancing. Indeed, the audience were invited to get up and dance during ‘Conga’ at the end of act one and also after the finale. That was great fun. I would recommend seeing the show, but more for the music than the story.