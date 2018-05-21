Mari Hannah, acclaimed author of the Kate Daniels series, is coming to Sheffield Central Library to discuss the crime smash hit Along Came A Spider by James Patterson. And you can grab yourself a free copy of the book.

The Big Read is an event which sees the biggest celebration of crime writing in the world, The Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival, tour the libraries of the North of England.

Mari Hannah said: “I can’t stress enough that the Big Read campaign is for everyone, a chance to explore the world through crime fiction in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.”

Patterson’s books have sold in excess of 325 million copies, and for the past eleven years in a row, James Patterson has been the most borrowed author in UK libraries. Along Came a

Spider was also adapted to the big screen, starring Morgan Freeman as forensic

psychologist, Alex Cross.

Mari added: “Whether you are an avid or reluctant reader, a library member or not, you are

very welcome to join in the discussion, or just sit back and listen.” Lee Child, superstar crime writer and chair of the 2018 Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival held in Harrogate, said: “No one get this big without amazing natural storytelling talent – which is what Jim has, in spades. The Alex Cross series proves it.”

The event takes places at Sheffield Central Library at 4pm on 6 June.

To request a free copy of the book, please contact crime@harrogate-festival.org.uk for further details. Join the

conversation online at #BigRead2018