Book Club with Anna Caig 

Literary City: The Sheffield Connection - Take Five at Sheffield Libraries

As the nights draw in and the days get colder, Sheffield libraries are inviting people

throughout the city to spend some ‘me time’ and snuggle up with a book. The Take 5

scheme encourages you to borrow five books from any participating library between the 1 October and Christmas.

Libraries all over the city are taking part, and you just need to pick up a Take 5 card to record your five books. Two books should be fiction, two books should be non-fiction and taken one from a ‘wildcard’ display found in the libraries. Once you have returned the books and your completed Take 5 card, you will be placed into a prize draw to win a £100 Sheffield Gift Card.

There will also be discussion of the books taking place on social media. You are invited to share the books you love, or hate, and talk about which books help you relax or escape. The aim is to give people in Sheffield the chance to slow down, sink into a good book and share

the simple joy of reading.

Take 5 is open to all Sheffield Library members, with one prize for adult participants and one for members under 18. The Sheffield Gift Card works like a store cards but is redeemable in more than 80 venues including shops, restaurants, bars and leisure venues across the city.

For more information about the scheme go to www.sheffield.gov.uk/librarycard