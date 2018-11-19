Book Club with Anna Caig 

I delve back into the world of crime this fortnight, with the fourth Cormoran Strike novel by JK Rowling writing as Robert Galbraith.

Whether you’ve enjoyed the previous books, or just the successful TV adaptations, this is a must-read. Although the murder is not the star of the show - I must be going soft, but I cared more about the ‘will they, won’t they?’ between the main characters than I did about who committed the murder. What’s going on? I’ll be reading romance next. I also explore the new multilingual children’s section at Sheffield Central Library, and a great place to buy books as Christmas presents.