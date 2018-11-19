Book Club with Anna Caig 

Literary City: The Sheffield Connection

About this time of year, our thoughts turn to Christmas present buying. But if you’re planning

to buy some books for your nearest and dearest, where can you find something a little bit

different? Forgotten Fiction, based at the All Good Stuff social enterprise on Arundel Street,

is a small, independent bookseller that specialises in more unusual and beautiful copies of

books.

Ros Witten, the owner of Forgotten Fiction, is passionate about the titles she chooses to

stock. “The selection of books reflects the name of the shop. Many titles are not current

bestsellers and are my personal favourites. I source independent small publishers like

Persephone and Peirene, who produce beautiful books with high quality designs. Often the

books are out of print or good quality second hand.”

And Ros gets out and about with her books to find new customers all over the city. “I also

have stalls at local markets and organise author events in Fusion cafe. There are challenges

running a very small bookshop and keeping a variety of stock to interest the customers. I

organise Meet the Bookseller dates when I am in All Good Stuff. I enjoy engaging with

customers and recommending new books for them.”

All Good Stuff is an emporium of local craftspeople opposite Tamper coffee on Arundel

Street in Sheffield city centre. As well as some great books, there are products from many

other small local makers, artists and sellers.