Book Club with Anna Caig 

Literary City: The Sheffield Connection

A Contingency Plan, by Sheffield-based poet Suzannah Evans, features in her 2018 collection Near Future.

Evans says, “As you can probably guess from the poem below, the collection follows some futuristic, dystopian, apocalyptic themes, although it uses humour to confront these idea and so is far from being entirely gloomy.

I’m preoccupied with the future and think there is so much scope there for inspiration, from the terrifying prospects of climate change to humanity’s future relationship with technology.”

A Contingency Plan

What if we’re apart when the asteroid comes,

or the magnetic storm that shuts off the power?

You could be waiting for a train as the sun’s bulb

flickers out, high above the glass-panelled roof.

I’ll be at work. We’ll lose the phone lines,

the door-entry system will go haywire.

I will eat from the vending machine,

drink from the competition cupboard

and sleep on nylon carpet with my colleagues

all of us three-weeks unwashed. Stay where you are –

I’ll abseil down eight floors on a rope

made from the supply of festive tinsel,

loot M&S, steal a bike and make for the M1

forty miles of silence and abandoned cars

so we can witness the collapse of civilisation

with a picnic of high-end tins

so I can lie in your arms on a rooftop,

our dirty faces lit by fires.