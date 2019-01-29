Book Club with Anna Caig 

Literary City

Joanne Burn, writing coach and published novelist, shares her top tips for writing success:

1. Always write about something that excites or genuinely interests you

2. Find the time to write, and make a habit out of it. Start with just ten minutes if that’s

all you have.

3. Don’t try to be clever, or brilliant or original – that’s too much pressure, and it doesn’t work

4. If you think you have nothing to write about then look around the room, choose a

significant object, put it in front of you and write about it. Don’t wait for inspiration –

you’ll never become a writer that way.

5. Read widely and voraciously. You simply cannot be a writer if you’re not a reader too.

6. If you want to write in a particular genre then read the best of those books. But don’t stop there – read great authors in any genre that have stood the test of time; you’ll

learn through osmosis.

7. Never stop writing because you think your words aren’t good enough. All writers lack confidence and get stuck at some point – it doesn’t mean you’re not up to the task!

8. If you feel stuck, do something different – go out for a walk and mull the issue over,

come away from the computer and write with pen on paper, draw pictures of your

characters, paint the setting of your story, have an imaginary conversation with your

narrator.