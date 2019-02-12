Book Club with Anna Caig

Reading Matter: Valentine’s Day Special

On Valentine’s Day, here is a selection of books to celebrate many different types of love.

Midwinter Break by Bernard MacLaverty.

The retired couple at the heart of this story take a holiday to Amsterdam and explore whether there is enough left of their decades old marriage to stay together. A gentle but brutally realistic book about sharing a lifetime with another, inevitably flawed, person.

Release by Patrick Ness.

Telling the story of a day in the life of seventeen-year-old Adam Thorn, this is a book about discovering what love can be. The weighty business of getting through everyday life as a teenager is conveyed beautifully here: the period in our lives where we become ourselves.

Waymaking by various, from Vertebrate Publishing.

This anthology of women’s adventure writing contains some moving descriptions of falling in love with spending time out in the natural world. It does include tales of epic feats of endurance, but it is in the quiet moments of just being in the outdoors, and with the people we love in the outdoors, where we catch a glimpse of something very special. This book will have you reaching for your waterproof trousers and walking boots.

Becoming by Michelle Obama.

Sorry, it’s been over five minutes since I mentioned this book so I need to bring it up again.Obama describes honestly and openly the difficulties of staying married to someone, even someone you love very much, when faced with all the demands in our lives today.