Book Club with Anna Caig

Reading Matter - new beginnings special

Spring is feeling very close, the perfect time to read a book about new beginnings. Here are some of the best out there.

The Wine Of Angels by Phil Rickman

This is the first of Rickman’s superb mystery books starring Merrily Watkins, a female vicar whose life completely changes when she moves to a small village in Herefordshire with her unimpressed teenage daughter in tow.

In Other Words by Jhumpa Lahiri

Lahiri takes a short holiday to Florence with her sister, and falls in love with the Italian language, eventually moving to Rome and writing only in Italian.

This autobiographical book is a beautiful examination of how a new language is not only about new words, but also a new way to think.

The Power by Naomi Alderman

This is the new beginning to end all new beginnings, as Alderman describes a completely convincing reversal of gender power dynamics.

Not only is this an entertaining, easy to read, and often funny book, it is a story that changes the way the world looks.

The Book Of Strange New Things by

Peter, our protagonist, travels light years across the universe to act as preacher to the native population on the distant planet of ‘Oasis’.

This book has a mesmerising quality that creeps up on you, and the star of the show is Faber’s completely convincing, and engrossing, creation of the strange new world.