Book Club with Anna Caig 

Reading Matter

Grimm and Co, Rotherham’s very own Apothecary of the Magical, is going from strength to strength, and this month has been awarded the Duke of York Community Initiative Award.

The prestigious award is presented to community projects based in Yorkshire that are well run and an inspiration to others.

Boasting famous patrons from author Joanne Harris, to Sir Bob Geldof, to The League Of Gentlemen’s Jeremy Dyson, Grimm and Co was borne out of a Sheffield University study into creative literacy.

The team behind the apothecary provide writing workshops to children and aims to lift children out of their daily lives and show them the importance of exercising their imaginations.

If you would like to get involved and support the charity, there are lots of exciting opportunities for volunteers to help out. They have issued a call for volunteer voice actors to lend a hand behind the scenes.

If you have a background in drama or public speaking, or fancy yourself as a great orator, you can get in touch with us to read scripts and help shape young lives in the weekly writing workshops.

They are also looking for volunteer ‘Shop Elves’ to keep the shelves stocked with potions, spells and other weird and wonderful products.

The shop is open Tuesday to Saturday, from 9am-4pm. If you are interested in finding out more, take a look at http://grimmandco.co.uk