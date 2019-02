Sheffield saw in the Chinese New Year in style with a performance and parade in the city centre.

Crowds turned out to see Sheffield Chinese Association and Sheffield Chinese School welcome in the year of the pig with a lion dance outside the Town Hall on Saturday.

Chinese New Year celebrations outside Sheffield Town Hall. Pictures: Dean Atkins

The groups then had a parade through the city centre, along Pinstone Street, The Moor and onto London Road.

