Exhibition celebrates the appeal of crystals 

Continuing into the new year is Liquid Crystal Display, the inaugural exhibition in the new space at the Site Gallery after its £1.7m re-development.

As its title suggests, the exhibition is celebration of crystals and what makes them so appealing.

Bringing together the work of 15 leading contemporary artists, the exhibition is arranged around an ambitious commission from artist Anna Barham called Crystals, Fabrics, Fields. Based on the fundamental geometric form of naturally growing crystals, the sculpture operates as a cabinet of curiosities to present the exhibits.

Visitors move through the sculpture encountering artworks that examine and observe liquid crystal phenomena. Some reveal mystical properties (Eva Rothschild and Karen David); others investigate a link with capital and contemporary culture (The Otolith Group, Ann Lislegaard, Suzanne Treister, Jonathan Kemp, Ryan Jordan and Martin Kemp).

A selection of rarely seen quartz from John Ruskin’s crystal collection are also on display along with minerals from the local area.

Also representing Sheffield is Penny McCarthy’s DNA in Nature resulting from research at the University of Sheffield.’s Francis Crick Archive. The artist reproduces in pencil articles about DNA from Nature magazine in 1953.

Liquid Crystal Display continues to January 27.