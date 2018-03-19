Family-friendly events in Yorkshire this Easter

Easter is shortly approaching and with this comes the Easter holidays. There are many events throughout Yorkshire which will not only take place over the Easter weekend, but during the whole of the Easter holidays.

These are fun, creative events which will allow both you and your children to get involved with the spirit of Easter, have fun and keep the little ones entertained throughout the holiday period.

Take part in an Easter Egg hunt during the School holidays

Easter Trail, Bolton Abbey Estate, Bolton Abbey, North Yorkshire

This event is fun for all the family as you explore Strid Wood with your little ones, completing tasks around the trail in order to crack the Easter Bunny’s code.

Make sure to keep an eye out for the larger than life bunnies who will be wearing brightly coloured coats and hiding in the trees.

There’s also a fun family activity in which you can upload a selfie of your family wearing their ‘ears’, in order to be entered into a free prize draw with the chance of winning a Bolton Abbey Season Ticket.

Photo by Paul Atkinson. Join the Easter Bunny at events taking place throughout Yorkshire

The Easter Trail will run every day from Friday March 30– Sunday April 15, coinciding with the Easter holidays. The Easter Bunny will be also be making an appearance over the Easter weekend, from March 30- April 2.

For further information click here.





Easter Eggspress, Kirklees Light Railway, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire

Take your family on an adventure by hopping onto the Kirklees Light Railway Easter Eggspress and travel by steam train to meet the Easter Bunny.

There will be a range of activities, including helping the Easter Bunny to find his lost carrots, Egg & Spoon Races for all the family, platform rides, bouncy castles, giant lawn games, face painting, adventure playgrounds and much more. This is all included in the cost of your ticket, along with a return train ride.

The Easter Eggspress will run from Friday 30 March- Monday April 2, but advance booking is advised.

The first train of the day will depart from Clayton West at 10am and do so every 40 minutes until the final train departs Clayton West at 4pm.

For further information click here.



Mad about Madagascar, Tropical Butterfly House, Sheffield, South Yorkshire

The Mad About Madagascar event at the Tropical Butterfly House in Sheffield, will take place from March 24 – April 15.

You and the kids can meet incredible Madagascan species up close and there’s even a children’s Easter Egg Trail on Easter Sunday and Monday.

There will also be opportunities available to meet the Easter bunnies and chicks, go on a free tractor trailer ride, and take part in Easter and Madagascar-themed crafts and activities.

For more information click here.



Peter Rabbit Easter Adventure, Prophecy House, High Bridge, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire

This event entails following the Mother Shipton Easter trail in order to meet characters from Beatrix Potter’s Peter Rabbit stories. Props and characters will bring the story of the Peter Rabbit to life as you walk through the woodland, with actors dressed as characters interacting with all the family and helping you to complete a themed quiz sheet.

You will also be able to see the famous Petrifying Well and Mother Shipton’s Cave, or if you fancy it you can have a picnic alongside the popular River Nidd.

This fun-filled event will run daily Monday March 26 Sunday April 15.

For more information click here.



Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt, Fountains Abbey, Ripon, North Yorkshire

Explore Fountains Abbey with the kids in this fun Easter Egg Hunt. Use your map to help Brother Thomas find all of his escaped willow farm animals who are hiding in corners of the abbey.

When you find them all you can claim your chocolate prize!

For more information click here.



Easter Trails and Family Fun Day at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, East Yorkshire

Sewerby Hall and Gardens are hosting daily Easter trails throughout the Easter holidays from March 24-April 8.

This will involve having to correctly answer the clues spread around the house in order to claim an Easter treat, culminating on April 8 with a family fun day.

This event will take place from 10am-4pm and there will be donkey rides, face painting, sumo suits, giant inflatables and hay bales.

For more information click here.



Mad Hatters Easter Adventure, Meadowhall, Sheffield, South Yorkshire

This Easter, Meadowhall Shopping Centre will be hosting an Alice in Wonderland themed adventure from April 3 - 15.

This will involve the Queen of Hearts transforming your children into little white rabbits, by giving each child a pair of headphones to wear, complete with bunny ears. They will then be transported into a magical world of audio and visual play. This interactive activity will allow children to listen to different tales whilst also learning and perform actions, bringing the story of Alice to life in a fun and creative way.

There’s also the chance to win prizes by sharing photos of your children dressed as bunnies on the Easter-themed selfie board.

For further information click here.



Magical Easter Eggventure, Skipton Castle Woods, North Yorkshire

Explore the woods which accompany Skipton Castle and meet the fairies and the Wizard from Rusticus theatre. Use your trail sheet to seek out clues and once you’ve all found the items scattered throughout the woods you can claim your prize, this being a delicious handmade chocolate treat.

This adventure will begin from the main entrance to Skipton woods, which is located just a short 10 minute walk from Skipton high street.

For further information click here.



It’s a Mad Hatter of an Easter, Lotherton Hall, West Yorkshire

From March 24- April 15 your children can get involved with this magical Alice in Wonderland themed adventure.

Follow the Mad Hatter's trail, which will include playing hopping games with the Easter Bunny and meeting the Mad Hatter and his friends.

You can also see live hatching displays in the Bird Garden or become involved with spring craft activities and outdoor games.

For more information click here.



Animal Egg Hunt at Leeds City Museum, West Yorkshire

Explore the museum and learn more about history by taking the kids to this fun, yet educational, Animal Egg Hunt.

Animal eggs will be laid amongst the artefacts all around the museum and you and your family can follow this free Egg Hunt in order to find all of the eggs and find out more about the animals that laid them.

This event will run from March 30-April 15.

For more information click here.

