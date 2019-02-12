Food for thought at Old Post Office show

An exhibition of jewellery made from food waste, Rachael Colley – Re:Mains, opens this weekend at the Sheffield Institute of Arts in the Old Head Post Office, Fitzalan Square.

Rachael Colley is an interdisciplinary artist and senior lecturer in Jewellery and Metalwork at Sheffield Hallam University. Her current research seeks to defamiliarise everyday organic materials, to resemble precious artefacts and objects of value.

In R:Mains she brings together jewellery - created predominantly using food waste - and ambiguous artefacts for eating. At the launch she invites diners to wear these visceral jewellery pieces while eating with alternative dining tools.

The exhibition includes pieces made from mango stones; raspberry and blackberry seeds; orange, apple, banana, beetroot, carrot and avocado peel and out of date bacon and beef.

The aartist will be holding a series of lunchtime events each Wednesday, where participants will have the opportunity to take part in her research by wearing an item of her jewellery and using her ambiguous implements in a shared dining experience.

A Re:Mains launch event (with catering by Food Works Sheffield) is on Friday, February 15, from 6pm at Sheffield Institute of Arts, Old Head Post Office, Fitzalan Square, where the exhibition continues, Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm until March 16.