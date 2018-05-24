Going live to celebrate dissent in all its forms

Museums Sheffield’s Protest Season centring on the exhibitions Hope is Strong in the Millennium Gallery, Changing Lives at Weston Park and Received Dissent in the Graves continues with a pair of live events this weekend.

On Friday Wordlife and The Folk Forest team up with Museums Sheffield to curate an interactive promenade performance event in the Graves Gallery under the title, Live Late: Dissent!.

Featuring poets and musicians strongly in the protest and activist tradition, screening of collated footage from protests across Sheffield over the years, and a speaker’s corner with activists from Foodhall, Sheffield Tree Action Group (STAG), and other local organisations.

Among the acts is a show by Three Acres and A Cow, co-op of musicians, poets and storytellers, Covering a thousand years of people’s history and protest in folk song and story,

Performance poet Zena Edwards was nominated for the Arts Foundation Award for Performance Poetry 2007 and won the Hidden Creatives Award 2012 and has toured the world performing her work.

Poet and musician Alabaster Deplume will be performing with a four-piece jazz band. His work has garnered a huge following online and in person as resident artist at the Total Refreshment Centre in London and regular at festivals and music and poetry nights across the UK.

Tax Dodgers Masterclass from Dodge & Co associates Jason and Laurence is an interactive (and entirely legal) workshop of offshore finance tips and tricks

Matt McAteer will be performing his latest poems under the title 20th Century Debris which explore the apparent contradiction between an ever-rising retirement age and the end to employment signalled by an encroaching era of automation.

The Neighbourhood Voices choir will celebrate the creativity and talent of women,

Part of the Festival of Debate it is in the Graves Gallery on Friday from 7.30pm to 10.30pm. Then on Saturday Mark Thomas will be causing Creative Mayhem in the Millennium Gallery.

The stand-up comedian and political activist is well versed in the art of creative mayhem, and over the years his troublemaking has changed laws, cost companies millions and annoyed those who most deserved to be.

In 2014 Mark set himself the task of committing 100 Acts of Minor Dissent in the space of a year. Mark catalogued everything from the smallest and silliest gesture to the grandest confrontations and the results are subversive, hilarious, mainly legal and occasionally inspiring. This culminated in an exhibition at Sheffield Millennium Galleries and a four-hour live event at The Leadmill when all 100 acts were re-lived.

From successful campaigns against Royal Parks and multinationals, to arts and crafts with porn mags, from annoying estate agents, to raising cinema workers’ wages, comedian and campaigner Mark Thomas stopped at nothing.

The Acts were sometimes bold, sometimes surreal. Many brought about change and others were done for the sheer hell of it. In this event Mark reflects on that project and on his on-going work to creatively challenge repressive authority whenever it shows its face.

Mark Thomas – Creative Mayhem is in the Millennium Gallery on Saturday at 2pm.

Tickets for each event are £10 via museums-sheffield.org.uk/shop or 0114 2782647.