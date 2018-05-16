Heritage festival returns to Sheffield woodland

University of Sheffield Heritage Festival returns to Ecclesall Woods.

The University of Sheffield Heritage Festival returns to the J G Graves Woodland Discovery Centre in Ecclesall Woods on May bank holiday 2018.

On the 28th May 2018, from 10am until 4pm, the woodland will play host to a working interactive iron smelt, a build-your-own-kiln exercise involving lots of mud, a Historical Hospital to cure you of your medieval diseases, interactive cave-painting and poem-writing workshops, demonstrations and displays, food and craft beer vendors, and much much more.

The Heritage Festival is a free event run by Archaeology in the City, the Department of Archaeology’s student-led volunteer outreach programme. The festival aims to bring to life the more colourful, exciting, and engaging aspects of our shared heritage, as well as showcasing the talents, creativity, and diversity of students, heritage practitioners, and craftspeople from Sheffield and beyond.

Come and join Archaeology in the City for immersive theatrical performances, children’s activities, playing with clay, historical demonstrations, wood-fired pizza from the Nether Edge Pizza Company, and even a specially commissioned festival beer from the Blue Bee Brewery, Sheffield, in association with The Red Deer Pub.

The Heritage Festival kicks off at 10am and is open until 4pm on Monday 28th May (bank holiday) and is free of charge thanks to funding and donations from the University of Sheffield, The Grantham Centre for Sustainable Futures, J G Graves Woodland Discovery Centre, The Red Deer Pub, and the support of its many contributors.

A festival shuttle bus will be running from The Red Deer pub, Pitt Street, every hour on the hour,12-4pm; and from the Festival half past the hour, 12:30-4:30pm. Onstreet parking is available outside the festival, with disabled parking available on site.

The Woodland Heritage Festival is seeking additional volunteers. For more information, please check the event on Facebook (“Archaeology in the City: Woodland Heritage Festival 2018”) or email archaeologyinthecity@sheffield.ac.uk.