In Focus: Action shots difficult to capture, but make impact

I will firstly apologise to Jim Conibear for telling everyone his photos were taken at Bakewell when actually his photos were taken at Bradwell Carnival last week.

It has given me an excuse to use another one of his photographs from the series he sent in. The marching band are wearing bright red tunics and this makes for a striking image. I have chosen another one from Jim that was taken at Bakwell day of dance. Photographing dancers is really tricky because you never know quite where the action is going but Jim has managed this here with this troupe.

Jeremy Biggin is celebrating sunshine this week with his entry titled ‘Shadows in the Leopold - a bit of sun’. This image has a clever composition, the angles lead you right through the image, and the great use of light makes this a very interesting shot.

I love the flag photo sent in by John Beadman. Bunting is always used in celebrations and this is such a colourful image, and well shot. It has been taken on a telephoto lens to compress the rows and rows of flags making a very full image. And another full image of colour is the bunch of foil balloons John has sent in. I love seeing the balloon sellers in town and at events, and on a rare occasion I have been treated to a balloon all to myself.

Keep sending in your entries for our celebration theme. Judging will be on May 29. If you need inspiration then head along to Channing Hall on Surrey Street to look at the amazing images on show for the Yorkshire Photographic Union annual exhibition. I was really impressed with the standard, especially from photographers from Sheffield Photographic Society who have represented our city well.

The exhibition runs until May 18th.

Reflections on your article prompted me to find these photos from last June''A 'Dance workshop' in Bath gardens as part of the Bakewell International day of Dance celebrations

