In Focus: Candid shots and nature make lovely frosty scenes

It’s the most wonderful time of the year...

Once again our readers have sent in some magnificent photographs, depicting the different elements that winter sweeps in.

telegraph in Focus - winter Bridge at Chatsworth taken by John Leigh

Our first picture sent in by John Gorman shows a family walk in the grounds of Wentworth - a scene that will be familiar to many.

I like the way he has framed the shot, with the family facing away from the camera and the snowy scene stretching ahead.

Chatsworth always looks magnificent, especially in the snow, and this shot from John Leigh captures the beauty of the estate without being too obvious.

Peter Butler also visited the stately home for his two shots, this candid one of hardy visitors braving the cafe for a hot drink after their walk has an unusual perspective, as does his other shot of a music performance.

Telegraph-In Focus-Winter - Chatsworth Cafe

I knew we would get at least one shot of a robin shivering and John Leigh has come up with the goods here.

It’s always magical to see these birds out and about, and I like the texture of the crunchy ice under his soft feathers. Keep the winter wildlife ones coming in.

Finally, John Gorman captures soft pastel sky colours in this shot of a winter sunset at Winnats Pass in the Peak District.

It’s a gentle and lovely scene worth setting the alarm for.

Telegraph-In Focus-Winter - Chatsworth

This weekend there are plenty of Christmas events happening around Sheffield - as well as the possibility of snow showers - so there will belots of opportunities to take more winter shots.

Action shots of sledging would be a fantastic way to raise a cheer, and some of us may even be able to build a snowman.

Here’s hoping.