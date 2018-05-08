In Focus: Making varied interpretation of the concept of celebration

Banquets, carnivals and more in our new theme.

When I take photos to go with news stories I have to make sure the picture tells the story, it has to show the tone of the story and, as they say, a picture tells a thousand words. Working to a brief can be challenging, just like taking images to suit a theme. This month’s challenge is to depict ‘celebration’ and our entries so far have all been interpreted so individually.

John Beadman has sent in a couple of images that show re-enactors at an event celebrating times past. He has also taken a picture of rosettes at a village show celebrating the best in show.

Peter Butler has sent in this feast for the eyes which looks like it could have been taken at his own birthday party.....

And I thank Jim Conibear for sending in a series of images from the Bakewell Carnival. Its always such a lovely event, I used to cover this when I worked at the Derbyshire Times and now I go for fun.

Keep taking photographs for our celebration theme and send them in. Its an uplifting theme to work towards so I’m looking forward to seeing more entries. This can be a personal event, like Peter sent in, or you could even set up an image as a still life. Or dig into your archive of images for celebrations in the past. The bank holiday weekend looks promising if you want to get out and about with your camera, but make sure you visit the Yorkshire Photographic Union Exhibition which is being held in our very own Sheffield this time. The free photography exhibition runs from May 5-18 (closed Sundays) in Channing Hall Surrey Street. Images from photographic clubs and societies from throughout Yorkshire will be on display.

In focus Celebration Hi Marisa'''Here are a couple of my photos from the Bradwell carnival procession last August held as part of their Wakes week celebrations. The theme was Cartoons.