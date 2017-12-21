In Focus: Pictures to make you dream of picture perfect Christmas

Last week of entries sent in for our wintry theme.

There’s one gift most of us would love on Christmas morning – snow!

Rambling Group in Chatsworth Park

Sadly that can’t be guaranteed, but instead you can look at these stunning pics of the white stuff adding some seasonal magic to our local scenery.

It’s the final week of our winter theme and there have been some fantastic entries so far.

These majestic deer at Chatsworth, captured by Michael Hardy are reason enough to visit the estate – which is also holding a plethora of Christmas events right up until the big day.

His second picture of walkers also displays the sheer vastness of the estate.

A shaft of sun on the Kinder side of the Edale valley taken from the Great Ridge, Castleton

A shaft of sun on the Kinder side of Edale Valley, taken by Jim Conibear, reveals two worlds in the same shot, one frosted and icy, the other bathed in warm sunshine.

Karen Perkins’ image of frozen seed heads at Whirlowbrook Park goes the other way, with an extreme close – up of nature.

John Scholey has done a great job of capturing the fountain at Sheffield Botanical Gardens amid snowy scenes.

There’s plenty to look at in this picture, from the falling water in the foreground to the walkers heading towards us, and the gorgeous surroundings as a backdrop.

Festival of Christmas trees at St Edmund's church Castleton conveys my wishes to everyone at the Sheffield Telegraph and to its readers.

Finally, Jim’s second shot of the festival of Christmas at St Edmun’d Church in Castleton is a truly merry occasion.

He said it conveyed his wishes for the season and everyone at the Sheffield Telegraph echoes that message.

The winner of this month’s theme will be revealed in January 2018.

Until then, a very merry Christmas and a happy new year to all our contributors.